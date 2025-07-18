Weekend thunderstorms may pose danger to life as Met Office warning upgraded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thunderstorms set to batter the UK this weekend could pose a danger to life in some areas, the Met Office has said as it issued an amber weather warning.

Heavy rain with some thunder could create “fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life” in the amber warning area, which spans the east and South East of England, including London, between 4am and 11am on Saturday.

Various yellow thunderstorm warnings are also in place in the UK between Friday morning and Saturday night.

Between 20 and 40mm of rain could fall in one hour in the amber warning zone, going up to 70 to 100mm in just a few hours where heavy downpours persist.

“Torrential rain, with thunderstorms in places, could lead to some significant surface water flooding during Saturday morning”, the Met Office said.

An ongoing deluge may cause “significant impacts” if it hits “more urban areas”.

It is likely that homes and businesses will flood and that flooding could happen quickly, the Met Office said, adding that some communities may be cut off if roads flood.

Buildings could be damaged by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, it added.

It is the first amber warning to be issued for London since January last year.

The first yellow thunderstorm warning comes into force at 11am on Friday until 8pm in the East Midlands, north-east England and Yorkshire.

Another yellow thunderstorm warning runs from 9pm to midnight on Friday in east and south-east England.

The warning expands to most of England and some parts of southern Scotland from midnight to 9pm on Saturday.

Forecasters said these storms could “cause disruption in places”.

“Areas of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will move north-westwards across a large swathe of central and eastern England through Friday night into Saturday”, the Met Office said.

It added: “Rain will likely be torrential in places, bringing 20-30mm in less than an hour, with 60-90 mm in two to three hours possible in a few places.”

Frequent lightning and localised surface water flooding are also possible.

Much of the UK will have a warm and humid start to Friday before the thunderstorms move in.

East Anglia and the South East will see “notably high” temperatures – reaching 28C to 30C widely, and a corridor between London and the east coast could see them push up to 32C.

Chief Met Office meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Intense rainfall will impact parts of the UK as thunderstorms move in from France.

“A range of severe weather warnings have been issued, including an Amber warning covering South East England and London.

“The intense rainfall could lead to surface water flooding as well as frequent lightning and hail too.

“The situation is evolving, and warnings may be changed or added.”

He added: “This weekend is expected to be busy on the roads as more schools in England and Wales break up for the summer holidays, so it’s important people keep up-to-date with the very latest forecast.

“There will be spells of more pleasant weather in parts of the UK through the weekend, with some sunny spells in between systems as they move through.”

The persistent cloud and rain will keep the temperatures on Saturday relatively low.

Maximum temperatures will mainly stay in the high teens to low 20Cs, but brighter spells in the south could reach the mid to high 20s.

The most recent amber warning issued for London was for wind on January 2 2024, during Storm Henk which swept through central parts of England and Wales.

The AA has urged drivers to prepare for disruption and take care on the roads.

The breakdown service said: “This amount of rain is well over a month’s worth for a normal July.

“As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.

“These storms could affect some of the popular holiday routes for early departures on this year’s summer getaway.

“While localised flash flooding and the sudden appearance of surface water are the usual dangers associated with summer heavy rain, the potential for slippery road surfaces at junctions and roundabouts is a hidden menace.”