Met Office extends weather warning for rain and flood warnings in force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A weather warning over persistent and heavy rain has been extended to include other areas of Scotland.

The Met Office currently has a yellow warning for rainfall in place throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, which initially covered Perth, Dundee and parts of Aberdeenshire.

The warning has since been broadened, and now includes parts of Ayrshire and Arran, parts of Inverclyde including Greenock and also parts of Argyll and Bute, with the warning narrowly missing Inveraray.

The yellow warning began at 9am on Tuesday and remains in force until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Drivers have been warned to expect difficult conditions and some road closures in the region.

Snow is also expected on some higher roads by the end of Tuesday.

A Met Office previously spokesman said: “Persistent, and at times heavy, rain will fall onto already saturated ground over eastern Scotland, which may cause further disruption and localised flooding.

“Fifteen to 30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, with 40-60mm possible in places over higher ground.

“Some snow may affect the highest roads in Aberdeenshire by the end of Tuesday.”

A further 30mm of rain could fall on lower ground on Wednesday, with the snow persisting on higher ground.

The Met Office said there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded or communities could be cut off.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has four flood alerts in place, which affect Aberdeenshire and the city, as well as Dundee and Angus, Fife and Tayside.

Within the Tayside region, Sepa also has two, more severe flood alerts in force, which affect Aberbothrie and the River Isla at Coupar Angus.

Ferry operator CalMac has warning on X that some of its services may be subject to cancellation or delays, and urged travellers to check their journey before setting off.