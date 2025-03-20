Met Office confirms hottest day of the year as UK basks in sunshine and 20C temperatures
Britain is enjoying its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures exceeded 20C on the spring equinox.
The mercury hit 20.6C in Northolt, west London, reaching higher than the previously warmest temperature so far of 2025 – a reading of 19.7C in Crosby, Merseyside, on 9 March.
It coincides with the spring equinox on Thursday which has seen generally dry and fine weather with plenty of sunny spells.
The Met Office said images show “plenty of blue skies across the UK, although high cloud in the west is making the sunshine hazy here” and “in the sunshine across the south temperatures have already reached 20C in a few spots”.
The highest recorded UK spring equinox temperature was 21.5C in 1972.
Meteorological spring always starts on 1 March, while astronomical spring – or the equinox – begins around 20 March each year.
The other equinox is in September and both mark the sun crossing the equator, rather than being at an angle. Day and night are therefore around the same length.
But the warm weather has also brought warnings of pollution and signs that those who are allergic to to birch pollen, a type of tree pollen from birch trees, may have tough times ahead.
A high air pollution alert has been issued for London, the first this year after forecasters at Imperial College warned of a rise in particulate pollutants from mainland Europe.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments