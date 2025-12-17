Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Warning of flight cancellations after Met Office issues fog alerts across UK

Yellow weather warnings for fog have been issued across London and other parts of the UK

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Wednesday 17 December 2025 02:52 EST
The Met Office has warned of potential flight disruption and cancellations as fog alerts have been issued across London and other parts of the UK on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

