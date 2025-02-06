Temperatures to plummet to minus 7C in parts of UK as cold health alerts issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 7C in parts of the UK as cold health alerts have been issued.

Sub-zero temperatures are likely overnight for many over the coming days, with a risk of icy patches developing and a chance of snow in the south – but it is not expected to be impactful, the Met Office said.

Yellow cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for a number of areas across England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South East from 9am on Friday until 9am on Tuesday.

This means the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, and a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

It comes as a lung charity is warning people with conditions like asthma and COPD to be on their guard.

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “What we’re seeing with the UK’s weather over the next few days is the influence of high pressure and the development of south easterly air flow which will see temperatures drop for many.

“Overnight we could see temperatures drop as low as minus 7C in rural parts of Scotland from Friday into the weekend.

“Further south we’re still likely to see through the weekend sub-zero temperatures.

“Rural parts of southern Wales could reach minus 4C from Friday overnight into the weekend.”

Mr Dixon said it would be a “cold period” but not “historically noteworthy”.

Day-time temperatures will be “slightly below” the average maximum for February which is 7C, he said.

Mr Dixon said: “February has started warmer than average, so it’s going to be a return to more typical February averages, albeit a bit colder.”

He added: “From Friday, there’s a chance of some snow drifting in to parts of the south of England and south Wales, however this is relatively short-lived, it’s not expected to be impactful at the moment.”

He said higher ground in south Wales could see a couple of centimetres of snow.

And there is a chance of icy patches developing over the coming days, which could be a hazard, especially overnight, the forecaster added.

Saturday is likely to be a grey day for many, drier in the north but rain for many in the south of England, while showers will continue on Sunday but it will be a bit drier, according to Mr Dixon.

There is also a chance of wintry showers on Monday, which is something the Met Office is keeping an eye on, Mr Dixon said.

Emma Rubach, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Cold weather can be dangerous if you have a lung condition as it can bring on symptoms like coughing, wheezing and leave you struggling to breathe. This is because cold air can cause the airways to narrow, which can increase the amount of mucus produced and make breathing harder.

“Cold, dry air can also irritate the airways and worsen symptoms of asthma and other lung conditions and weakens the immune system, making it harder to fight respiratory infections like colds and flu which are still doing the rounds.

“We would urge anyone with a lung condition to be careful and make sure they are protected against the cold.

“The most important thing to do is ensure you are using your preventer inhaler regularly as prescribed if you use one, as this builds up protection in the airways over time and always have your inhaler reliever with you, in case you do feel symptoms coming on.”