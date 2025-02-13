Cold snap to continue with chance of snow this weekend, Met Office says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK could see snow this weekend as the country’s cold snap looks set to continue, the Met Office said.

The gloomy and cold weather will linger over the weekend and throughout the start of next week, with clearer skies predicted across the UK from Tuesday, the forecaster said.

From Friday night and into Saturday, snow is likely to fall over higher ground in Scotland and northern England, with a few centimetres possible in the Grampians and in the north Pennines.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “That’s not forecast to bring any real accumulation. So falling snow, nothing much.

“This is most likely over higher ground in Scotland and northern England, so the northern parts of the Pennines.

“We could see one to two centimetres in the north Pennines, potentially up to a few centimetres in the Grampians. So not huge amounts.”

The spokesperson added: “We could see falling snow to lower elevations in the north of England. But it’s unlikely to settle.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “We do see some change in our weather through the weekend, with rain in the west and the chance of snow further east over higher ground on Saturday.”

The central parts of the UK may also see clearer skies on Friday morning.

However, colder air from the east will bring further cloudy weather through Sunday and into early next week.

Heavy rain may also hit South Wales and south-west England on Friday, according to the forecaster.

The grey and cold weather will therefore linger for a few more days until Tuesday next week, when the UK may finally see some sunshine.

“For a time, we’ve had these easterly conditions which have brought some more moist and cold air in the UK, cloudy and gloomy conditions,” a Met Office spokesperson added.

“As we get to Tuesday, we actually see more of a southerly track to the wind, which is bringing drier air, which will allow for some clearer skies for a time and a set of potential brighter spells at the beginning of next week.”