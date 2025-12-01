Flood alerts in place after heavy rain in south-west Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flood alerts have been issued for large parts of Scotland as heavy rain moves in from the west on Monday.

South-west Scotland has already seen heavy rain on Sunday night, with the downpour expected to continue on Monday.

Drivers have been warned that conditions may be difficult and journeys could take longer than expected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain until 9pm on Monday, covering the south-west and parts of central Scotland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said seven flood alerts are in place due to the heavy rain.

It said: “There is potential for some localised flooding impacts, including flooding to low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Sepa will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services potentially being affected as well.

The Met Office said: “An area of rain will move steadily east across the area during Monday, turning heavy at times during the morning.

“Whilst the rain may ease for a time during the afternoon across southern Scotland, another pulse of heavy rain is possible here during the evening, with all rain eventually clearing by late Monday.”

Other parts of the UK will also see heavy rain on Monday, with a more serious amber warning in place in south Wales.

Nearly a month’s worth of rain was forecast for parts of Wales on Monday.

Yellow rain warnings are also in force in parts of south-west and north-west England, as well as central and northern parts of Wales, until 3am on Tuesday.

Monday could be “a significant event for many” and its impact will likely be greater because the ground is already saturated, the Met Office said.