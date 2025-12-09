Strong winds and rain from Storm Bram cause disruption across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strong winds and rain from Storm Bram have caused disruption across the UK on Tuesday, with flights and trains cancelled and hundreds of properties left without power.

Nine weather warnings for wind remained in place on Tuesday evening, with amber warnings issued for the Scottish Highlands and Eilean Siar, Strathclyde, and Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, 91 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, with around a further 10 flights diverted to other airports, due to strong winds.

There was flooding and a crash involving multiple vehicles on part of the M66 in Greater Manchester, which was shut southbound while crews cleared the water.

Some train services were suspended in Scotland, while the railway line was closed between Par and Newquay in Cornwall due to flooding.

Great Western Railway also closed the line between Swindon and Bristol Parkway.

Transport for Wales said the line between Abercynon and Aberdare was shut due to severe flooding, while fewer trains were able to run due to flooding on the line between Danescourt and Cardiff Central station.

The M4 Prince of Wales bridge was due to close overnight in both directions from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday to allow for the removal of 35 faulty lighting columns at risk of collapse.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 37 flood warnings and 148 flood alerts in England, 20 flood warnings and 48 flood alerts in Wales and 33 flood warnings and 15 flood alerts in Scotland.

In a post on social media, Dublin airport said: “Storm Bram is continuing to have a significant impact on flights at Dublin Airport today.

“As of 4pm, a total of 91 flights have been cancelled by airlines, including 49 inbound and 42 outbound, while around 10 flights have diverted to other airports.

“Challenging wind conditions have meant some aircraft have been unable to land and take off at Dublin Airport for extended periods this afternoon.

“Further disruption is possible later this evening as wind speeds are expected to remain strong.”

Customers should contact their airline directly for updates on the status of their flight, it added.

The Met Office previously warned that wind gusts of 70 to 80mph were expected, with some places potentially experiencing gusts of up to 90mph.

An amber warning for rain in Northern Ireland, affecting County Antrim, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone was in place from 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday.

It warned of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected, the possibility of damage to buildings and homes with roofs blown off, and power lines brought down.

The amber weather warning in Scotland, covering the Highlands, Eilean Siar and Argyll and Bute, was in place from 4pm on Tuesday until 3am Wednesday.

“Storm Bram will bring a spell of very strong and disruptive winds to northwest Scotland on Tuesday night,” the Met Office said.

It warned of the potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.

Flying debris could also result in a danger to life, it said.

There were 37 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 148 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in England on Tuesday evening.

Natural Resources Wales put 20 flood warnings, requiring immediate action, and 48 flood alerts in place.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 33 flood warnings and 15 flood alerts on Tuesday evening.

A map by the National Grid showed power cuts affecting areas of Wales, south-west England and the Midlands.