Met Office reveals weather Brits can expect over bank holiday weekend

The UK is set to enjoy a dry, sunny bank holiday weekend over the coming days as the latest forecast shows an end to the recent back-to-back heatwaves.

Met Office figures show that temperatures are expected to hit highs of 24C on Monday, when millions of employees will be enjoying an extra day away from the workplace.

However, atmospheric effects from Hurricane Erin – currently on the US east coast – may bring a sudden end to the dry spell.

The current picture is “uncertain”, the Met Office said. Rainstorms might be expected depending on whether a low-pressure system forms in the wake of Erin over the next week. This would likely bring more unsettled weather to the UK.

In the meantime, however, conditions should remain seasonable and fairly warm, although less so than in recent weeks.

The Met Office said: “After a chilly start in places, [Saturday] will be another largely dry day with some sunny spells. Feeling quite warm when the sun appears, and given the lighter winds.

“There will be a chance of the odd light shower during the bank holiday weekend. Most areas will remain fine, however, with clear or sunny spells. Turning a little warmer.”

The UK has seen back-to-back heatwaves this summer, as European nations across the continent also grapple with high heat.

The Met Office has said that summer 2025 is shaping up to be the UK’s hottest on record, according to provisional statistics.

Met Office scientist, Emily Carlisle, said: “It’s looking like this summer is on track to be one of the warmest, if not ‘the’ warmest, since the series began in 1884. What’s striking is the consistency of the warmth. June and July were both well above average and even outside of heatwaves, temperatures have remained on the warmer side.”

Recent research from the meteorological body found that Brits spend an average of 56.6 hours – over two days – talking about the weather over the course of a year.

Met Office meteorologist and senior presenter, Alex Deakin, said: “Weather has always helped bring people together and this research underlines how talking about the weather is more than a curiosity, but a necessity for many people.”