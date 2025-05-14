Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Met sergeant due in court accused of indecent exposure and upskirting

Christopher Herd will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 14 May 2025 12:03 EDT
Herd will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Herd will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

A former Metropolitan Police sergeant accused of taking upskirting images while on and off duty will appear in court on Friday.

Christopher Herd, 48, was charged by Essex Police with one count of indecent exposure and three counts of upskirting on April 13.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Herd was arrested on August 30 last year on suspicion of indecent exposure while he was off duty, and later arrested on suspicion of the other offences.

It is claimed he took the images between March and July 2024, while on and off duty, while travelling on public transport.

He was suspended from his job when he was arrested and resigned on March 1 this year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in