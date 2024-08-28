Support truly

A London council has seized properties from a rogue landlord after months of complaints were ignored, marking one of the first actions of its kind in the country.

Merton Council used special powers under part of a new scheme after the landlord failed to carry out adequate repairs in its 18 properties over the course of a year.

By taking temporary control of the homes, the council directs the tenants’ rental income into improving the management of the property while the owner remains responsible for paying the mortgage.

This was made possible by the Council’s introduction of its Selective Licensing Scheme, which was introduced last year.

This means all privately rented properties in Figges Marsh, Graveney, Longthornton and Pollards Hill wards must be liecesnses and gives the council powers to tackle poor property conditions and antisocial behaviour.

Following complaints from the residents, council officers inspected the landlord’s properties and seized them after several issued notices to the owner were irngored for months.

As there was no reasonable prospect of the private tenancies being licenses soon, the council made an ‘Interim Management Order’ to take control of the properties.

Councillor Andrew Judge, Merton Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Sustainable Development, said: “Everyone deserves to live in a safe and decent home and the council is committed to improving housing conditions in the private rented sector.

“While many landlords operate within guidelines, there are also others who do not, often taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of our community. This leads to issues affecting health and safety, the wider community, as well as the environment.

“This action sends a clear message to landlords: if you do not license your property, or act in such a way that the property cannot be licensed, the council can and will use its powers to take over the running of it.”