Two more arrested after great-grandparents killed in arson attack

A total of ten people have been arrested after two great-grandparents died following an arson attack on their home, police have said.

Eric Greener, 77, and Sheila Jackson, 83, died after the fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police said a further two people had been arrested in relation to the murders, bringing the total number of arrests to ten.

A 34-year-old man from Aigburth has been arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, the force added.

He had previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of cannabis.

A woman, 37, from Everton, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, according to police.

She was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson.

Both are in custody and being questioned by police, the force said on Tuesday.

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, who has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life has been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on November 28, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This brings the total number of arrests to ten as our investigation continues to move forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information to please come forward if you haven’t yet done so.

“We will thoroughly assess everything that comes in and take the appropriate action, so do not assume what you know is already known by us.

“Murder investigations can be complex, and a small piece of the picture could be vital.”

Mr Greener and Ms Jackson, who had lived at the property on South John Street for 15 years, were previously described as the “life and soul of the party” by their family.

In a tribute released by police, they said: “They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

Anyone with information can contact police via X @MerPolCC, on Facebook through the Merseyside Police Contact Centre page, through the force’s website or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.