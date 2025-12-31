Six treated for injuries after attack in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people were treated for injuries including head lacerations after an alleged attack by a man with a metal bar who was denied a hospital appointment, police said.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a man who was arrested at Newton Community Hospital in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, following the incident on Tuesday had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly after midday following a report a man had become “increasingly agitated” when his request for an appointment was refused.

He was reported to have damaged a counter before assaulting several people, believed to include staff.

A force spokesman said six people required treatment in hospital and at walk-in centres for injuries including head lacerations, injuries to their arms and hands and bruising.

All are in a stable condition, the force said.

A 20-year-old man, who lives in Newton-le-Willows and is originally from Afghanistan, was arrested on suspicion of six counts of wounding, affray and criminal damage.

He was taken to a police station in Merseyside and later detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, a force spokesman said.

Police said the metal bar used during the incident was recovered for forensic examination.

Councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron, for the Newton-le-Willows ward, said his father, who lives next door to the hospital, heard that someone was attacking staff and damaging the reception area.

He said: “I can only thank Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service for such a swift and efficient response, running into a scenario where danger is unknown.

“It’s a shock, but as always, we need to await the full facts without speculation.”

On Wednesday, the force said a scene remained in place at the community hospital and a mobile police station was on site.

Superintendent Sarah Rotherham said: “We understand that this incident would have caused concern for the local community and I hope the public feel reassured by the increased police presence.

“I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers or contact their local police station.”