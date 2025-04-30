Boy, 16, and girl, 14, in hospital after stabbing in Merseyside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are in hospital following a stabbing in Merseyside, police said.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby, at about 8.25pm on Wednesday following reports of two teenagers being stabbed.

Both have been taken to hospital to have their injuries assessed.

A road closure is in place on Whitefield Drive at the junction with Harriers Crescent.

Police urged people to avoid the area while officers conduct their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We understand the concern that such a serious incident will cause in our communities, especially given the young age of the victims.

“At this early stage, I would urge anyone with information to make themselves known, either to officers in Westvale this evening, or by reporting to us directly or via Crimestoppers.

“I’d ask that anyone who saw the incident, was passing or lives nearby shares what they know so we can establish what happened and find those responsible.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area tonight as we carry out this vital work, and we are speaking to local businesses and residents to gather information. If you know anything, do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact @MerPolCC on X, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online, with reference 1029.