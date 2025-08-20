Police helicopter crew to face no action after chasing suspect at low altitude

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police helicopter that swooped within metres of the ground during a chase in Merseyside will face no disciplinary action, an investigation has concluded.

The aircraft, deployed to track a suspect on a motorbike near Carr Mill Dam in St Helens on 13 August, was filmed flying so low to the ground that it disappeared behind a line of trees.

The pursuit ended with one suspect arrested for a series of offences, while a second was later detained.

Routine patrols by police air units typically maintain a minimum altitude of around 60 metres, but authorities have confirmed that helicopters are allowed to descend when supporting a pursuit or surveillance operation.

A screengrab from the chase shows the police helicopter pursuing a suspect while low to the ground ( @unk.hitta8/TikTok )

The National Police Air Service (NPAS), which operates the helicopter, said the crew carried out a “dynamic risk assessment” and followed protocol throughout the operation, after conducting an internal review.

Ch Supt Fiona Gaffney, chief operating officer for NPAS, said: “Our crew tracked the motorcyclist for over an hour, providing continuous updates to ground officers. This was a legitimate policing task in support of public safety and crime prevention.

“Once in a safe location, the crew recorded the decision to lower altitude with the intention of landing. As the motorcyclist continued to make off, the landing was discontinued and the aircraft accelerated before climbing away. This is an accepted takeoff manoeuvre.”

The officer added: “The fast-paced and unpredictable nature of vehicle pursuits can require crews to make rapid decisions to ensure public safety. We have robust procedures in place to support these decisions and safety remains our highest priority.”

Merseyside Police said the suspect was arrested on “suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, and other driving offences”.

They added that a second suspect was on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and assisting an offender.”

A spokesperson for the UK Civil Aviation Authority said it is aware of the incident, adding: “The Civil Aviation Authority will review the outcome and the processes that were followed.”