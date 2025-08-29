Police chief ‘furious’ at Reform MP’s comments on female officers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A female police chief has said she was “furious” when she heard a Reform MP saying she “never feels comfortable” when she sees two female police officers together rather than a male and female officer.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told Channel 4 News on Friday she was “angry” at the comments made by Reform MP Sarah Pochin.

In July, Ms Pochin told BBC Radio 5Live: “I never feel comfortable, actually, seeing two female police officers together.

“I’d much rather see a great, big, strapping male police officer with a female, but there’s 100% a place for women police officers.

“We need them to go out to certain, perhaps, more sensitive situations, situations where children are involved, situations where battered wives are involved or battered girlfriends.”

Ms Kennedy, who retires from her position on Sunday after more than 30 years in policing, was asked for her reaction to the comments made by the MP for Runcorn and Helsby in nearby Cheshire.

“Furious, angry,” she told Channel 4 News.

“I can’t believe that so long after, 50 years since we had the Gender Equality Act, the Sex Discrimination Act, that somebody is making comments about that role.

“As a mum to two daughters and a nana to a granddaughter, I want them to never feel that they can’t do whatever they want to do just because of their gender.

“They absolutely could.”

She said the force has more work to do to reach a 50:50 split in terms of male and female police officers.

“We’re not where we need to be and comments like that do not help.”