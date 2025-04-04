Racegoers soak up the sun at Aintree’s Ladies Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Racegoers have donned bright colours and extravagant hats to soak up the sun at Aintree’s Ladies Day.

More than 48,000 people descended on the Merseyside racecourse for the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival, which is known for its fashion.

Punters enjoyed the April sunshine on Friday, which could be the UK’s warmest day of the year so far.

Ladies Day regular Gill Carpenter, 58, from Lydiate in Sefton, was one of many who had chosen a hot pink coloured outfit.

She said: “Aintree’s special anyway but Aintree in the sun, you just can’t beat it. I love a bit of pink, who doesn’t love a bit of pink on Ladies Day?”

She accessorised her off-the-shoulder dress with a huge handmade floral fascinator but said: “It’s surprisingly light, I can’t really feel it. Ask me again at about 4pm!”

Viv Jenner, 51, had also made her own headwear – a white and red fascinator with butterflies and feathers – but needed to ensure she was able to transport it from her home in Ascot.

She said: “My remit was that I needed a hat that I could fit in a hatbox that was compliant to the airline specifications.

“Because a lot of this is on wires, I was able to take it out of the box and unfold all the wires and it became literally twice the size.”

Eilish Waters, 55, from Hexham, Northumberland, topped her red outfit off with a large hat in the shape of a rose which she said would help her husband Alex, 80, spot her in the crowd.

She said: “My sense of direction is rubbish so if I get lost he’ll find me!”

Among those attending was Boyzone singer Keith Duffy, who was at the racecourse for the first time.

He said: “The sun is shining down, everybody’s made such an effort to look great.

“I was walking around Liverpool yesterday and I saw all these girls walking around in their pyjamas and rollers in their hair, and now I understand why. They all look gorgeous.”

The annual Style Awards, which offer the chance to win a £3,000 River Island voucher for the best dressed, were won by Katie Morris, 22, from St Helens, Merseyside, and Lucas Nurney, 23, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

Ms Morris, who wore a white strapless dress with black polka dots, said she was inspired by her grandmother.

She said: “I wanted something my nan would’ve worn in her prime, so I went for something 1950s.”

The award for most sustainably dressed, introduced last year, went to Rachel Ellis, 53, from Andover, Hampshire, who wore a hat she had originally made for her niece and a floral dress made from recycled fabric.

She said: “It’s nice to show you can rewear stuff and you don’t have to have a new outfit every day.”

Hair salon owner Andrea Connell, 55, from Wigan, said she and the 11 friends she was at Aintree with spent almost a year planning their outfits.

“We have a group chat with everybody sharing ideas,” she said.

Her friend Denise Alker, 75, from Bolton, added: “We just absolutely love everything about Ladies Day. The feeling of the place, the ambience, it’s just so wonderful, and of course you can’t forget the racing.”

Heather Burnside, 56, from Edinburgh, who co-ordinated a gold fascinator and dress, said the day combined her two passions – racing and glamour.

She said: “I saw the fascinator and then just got the rest of the outfit to go with it.

“I always like something that’s a wee bit different so I thought this was spot on.”

The race meet began on Thursday, when almost 23,000 people turned out for Opening Day, and will culminate on Saturday when the Grand National steeplechase is run.