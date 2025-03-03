Runner’s 28-hour railway challenge on track to raise more than £40,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity worker who ran more than 100 miles to every station on a train network has raised more than £40,000.

Alex Rigby completed 109 miles around the Merseyrail network in 28 hours – even travelling on foot through the tunnel underneath the River Mersey which links Liverpool and Wirral.

He said: “Completing the challenge was definitely the proudest moment of my life.

“The support from people is what makes it so special.

“I have a couple of blisters and a few aches and pains, but it’s all been worth it.”

The 33-year-old, a fundraising officer for domestic abuse charity Centre 56, set off from Chester at 3pm on Friday and reached his final destination, Hunts Cross in south Liverpool, at 7pm the following day.

He ran through Wirral on Friday afternoon before donning high-visibility safety gear over his running clothes to walk through the Mersey railway tunnel at 1am – when no trains were running.

After making it to Liverpool city centre, he ran in freezing temperatures through the early hours of Saturday morning to Kirkby, in Knowsley, and then on to Ormskirk in Lancashire.

He continued across to Southport before making his way back to Liverpool – where he was greeted with cheers by supporters who spent the day fundraising at the city’s central station.

His route also included a stop at the Centre 56 nursery in Kirkdale, which supports families who have experienced domestic abuse, where staff and children gathered with balloons and placards to cheer him on.

A crowd gathered at Hunts Cross to celebrate his final stop, with a buffet and drinks provided at The Waiting Room pub.

He said: “The two hardest parts were running from Aintree to Kirkby when it was minus two degrees, that was really difficult, and also at 80 miles when I knew I still had a marathon to go.

“I never had any doubts that I’d finish it, I just thought I was going to be in agony.”

Along his journey, Mr Rigby, from Bootle, Merseyside, was joined by hundreds of supporters, including representatives from more than 50 businesses and organisations who ran in relay.

They included Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram, who joined Mr Rigby from Crosby to Waterloo, and Merseyrail managing director Neil Grabham.

Fellow members of Liverpool Running Club, which Mr Rigby has been part of for 10 years, were also with him throughout, including Michael Burns, who travelled alongside him on a bike for the entire route.

Mr Rigby had aimed to raise £35,000 to support the charity but now hopes he might reach up to £50,000 once all donations are collected.

To find out more, go to https://centre56.enthuse.com/cf/running-full-merseyrail-network