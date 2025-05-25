Wearing shorts and skirts or going without top ‘could affect skin cancer risk’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Men going without a shirt in summer and women wearing shorts and skirts could be influencing the risk of deadly skin cancer, a charity has warned.

Cancer Research UK said how much sunscreen people use and their clothing choices in warmer weather are thought to be linked to where melanoma develops.

Two in five melanomas in men are found on the chest, back and abdomen (torso), while more than a third in women are found on the legs.

As the weather warms up, this may be because men are more likely to go without a shirt, while women are more likely to wear shorts or skirts, the charity said.

Surface area could also be playing a role because men’s torsos are typically bigger than women’s, while women’s legs take up a larger proportion of their body surface area.

It comes as projections suggest melanoma skin cancer cases will rise again this year to 21,300 cases across the UK – the highest on record.

Some 87% of melanoma cases – around 17,100 in the UK each year – are caused by over-exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which comes from the sun and using sunbeds.

Fiona Osgun, head of health information at Cancer Research UK, said: “As the weather gets warmer, it’s really important to look after yourself in the sun.

“Getting sunburnt just once every couple of years can triple your risk of melanoma skin cancer, compared to never being burnt.

“And it’s not just the hot, sunny days you need to watch out for – UV rays can be strong enough to cause skin damage between mid-March and mid-October in the UK, even when it’s cloudy or cool.

“That’s why we encourage people to take some simple steps to stay safe.

“Try to stick to the shade between 11am and 3pm when the sun is strongest, wear clothes that help cover up your skin, with a hat and sunglasses, and use a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars.

“The key is to apply it generously – and remember to top it up regularly, especially if you’re sweating or in water.”

The latest data (from 2018-2021) shows that 40% of melanomas in men were diagnosed on the torso – equivalent to around 3,700 cases every year.

The second most common place is head and neck (24%), arms and shoulders (20%), and lower limbs, including hips (13%).

In women, the most common location is the lower limbs (from the hips to the feet and including hip), equating to around 3,200 cases every year (35% of all cases).

Arms and shoulders account for 27% of cases, trunk 22%, and head and neck (13%).

Since the early 1990s, melanoma skin cancer incidence rates have increased by two-and-a-half times in the UK.

Rates in females have around doubled, while they have tripled in men.

By 2040, there could be around 26,500 new cases every year, Cancer Research UK projections suggest.

The charity’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Improvements in skin cancer survival rates highlight the remarkable progress driven by our research.

“But the growing number of people diagnosed with melanoma is still concerning, especially when we can see that rates are rising faster in men.

“If you notice anything different on your skin like a new mole, a mole that’s changed in size, shape, or colour, or any patch of skin that looks out of the ordinary – don’t ignore it, speak to your GP.

“We want to beat skin cancer for everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from – early diagnosis is key and could make all the difference.”

Melanoma survival has doubled in the last 50 years, with nine in 10 adults diagnosed in England surviving the disease for 10 years or more.