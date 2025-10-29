Harry and Meghan cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers from front row seats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat in front row seats to cheer on the LA Dodgers at game four of baseball’s World Series on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan sat in front of former basketball player Magic Johnson and former baseball pitcher Sandy Koufax, as they watched the Toronto Blue Jays beat the LA Dodgers 6-2.

The two moved to Los Angeles in 2020, after initially setting up home in Canada, and live in Montecito with their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

While she wore a Dodgers cap and colours on Tuesday, Meghan has previously shown support for the Toronto Blue Jays, which was once her home town.

The former actress called the Canadian city home while filming the legal drama Suits and she and Harry spent time together there in the early stages of their relationship.

Meghan was pictured wearing a Blue Jays cap while supporting them at a game in 2015.

Harry also wore a Dodgers baseball cap to the game on Tuesday, along with a “Dodgers blue” blazer jacket over a white top, while Meghan wore a white blouse with a navy jumper draped over her shoulders.

Their baseball appearance comes as the Duchess of Sussex unveils her first festive collection with lifestyle brand As Ever, which includes a nod to her 2018 wedding.

Meghan’s holiday range includes new additions such as two candles inspired by her wedding date and her birthday, retailing for £48 each.

The signature candle — named 519 — is said to be “inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories — her wedding day, May 19,” according to the company’s website.

Expanding her range of spreads, the duchess has introduced a Signature Fruit Spread Gift Set containing raspberry, orange marmalade and strawberry varieties for £31.

Elsewhere in the collection, she’s launched a wildflower and orange blossom Honey Duo Gift Set priced at £46.

“Inspired by Meghan’s own appreciation for the art of harvesting this natural delight at her family home in Montecito, California, this honey brings sweetness and delight to daily rituals,” the product description reads.

The new holiday range was revealed through a post on Instagram, which saw the duchess picking apples, wrapping gifts and basting a turkey.

When asked whether her As Ever goods will soon be available in stores at an event earlier in October, Meghan said she may look to strike a partnership with large retailers “in the next couple of years”.

“My intention with As Ever is getting back to things that are tactile, how we connect with each other,” she said.

“And you can only convey so much of that, obviously, in videos or in E-commerce.

“So I think my intention would be to have really bespoke, small retail collaborations, do some interesting ones as well in global territories, and then, of course, as you think about scaling, you know, it’s a brand that’s accessible, but it still has a quality that feels as though it’s masstige.

“And so when we think about larger retailers, I think in the next couple years, that would make sense.”

The collection comes as the Duchess of Sussex prepares to launch a holiday special on streaming giant Netflix.

“The holiday special is coming out in November and it’s a really good one,” she told the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC.

Giving further details on the special, Meghan said she does “lots of gift wrapping techniques”.

“You guys know I used to teach gift wrapping at Paper Source and advanced gift wrapping,” she said.

“So you know, all of those things that you do as an auditioning actor.

“That’s not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are.”