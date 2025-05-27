Meghan reveals difficulties of being an entrepreneur and a mother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the challenges faced by female entrepreneurs like herself, who choose to grow a business while raising children.

In the final episode of her podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder, Meghan described the difficulties of trying to start a successful company while caring for young children.

Meghan made the comments while expressing her admiration for podcast guest Sara Blakely, founder of shapewear clothing company Spanx and mother-of-four.

“The amount of what you have created, evolved through – the level of what you have done while having this many children, all at that age. It’s something that I think people often forget,” she said.

Discussing her own experiences, Meghan added: “People forget that Lili is three, and Archie is five.

“So you look at the past five, six years of my life, it’s yes, with being pregnant or with a newborn or with a toddler, and then another one.”

Meghan stepped back from being a senior working royal and started a new life in the US when Archie was 10 months old and has since focused on launching her own As Ever brand and lifestyle Netflix series.

Meghan expanded on other challenges facing female chief executives, including what she called a “guilt mentality” over having a lot of money.

“I think so many women, especially, were taught to not even talk about money. And there’s lots of guilt mentality surrounding having a lot”, she said.

“It wasn’t until the 70s that women could even have a credit card, a line of credit on a credit card without her husband.”

The duchess also spoke of the importance of selfcare, saying: “I remember my acupuncturist in the UK said to me, and it has always stayed with me, he said, if the baby’s crying, treat the mother.

“It all starts with us. Good Lord, we have to take care of ourselves first.”

The duchess’s first batch of As Ever products, which included flower sprinkles and herbal tea, sold out, but her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan faced a set of disappointing reviews.