Meghan gives wedding anniversary thanks to those who supported ‘our love story’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked those “who have loved and supported us throughout our love story”, as she and the Duke of Sussex celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Meghan posted an image on Instagram of a notice board featuring a collection of snapshots of the couple from their private photo album, with the message: “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you.”

She added: “Happy anniversary!” followed by a red heart emoji.

Among the images were numerous pictures of Meghan and Harry embracing, and one of the duke tenderly cradling the head of one of their children as a swaddled newborn.

There was also a baby scan labelled Archie, a photo of Archie kissing Lili on the forehead, as well as a number of notes including a central one in Meghan’s handwriting reading “Our love story”.

The accompanying music was The Proclaimers’ hit track I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

Harry wed former Suits actress Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19 2018.

But the pair stepped away from the working monarchy less than two years later for a new life in the US.

Meghan did not name any of the people she was thanking.

Harry has faced a lengthy rift with his brother the Prince of Wales and an estrangement from his father the King, telling a recent BBC interview how Charles will not speak to him.