Meghan shares love of karaoke in new clip for Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex shared her love for karaoke with chef Roy Choi in a new clip from her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

In the video, Meghan can be seen chatting with the Korean-American chef as they prepare food and bonding over their mutual love for dancing.

Meghan reposted a teaser video on her Instagram stories from the Netflix account alongside the words: “Thanks to my fellow Angeleno @chefroychoi!

“Had the best time having you on the show.

“Can’t wait for all of you to see it! March 4th on @netflix.”

In the clip, the pair bond over having fun in Koreatown and discuss what music Mr Choi likes to listen to as he cooks.

Meghan says: “The best part of Koreatown – you could go to all ages clubs and karaoke bars.”

She continues: “No-one talks about all the dances that were such a big deal. It was so much fun.”

“Man, you and I are so similar,” Mr Choi replies, “We should have met a long time ago.”

Meghan smiles as she shares a hug with the Duke of Sussex at the end of the clip.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, will be released on the streaming platform on March 4 and will offer a glimpse into the duchess’ LA life.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” Netflix said in a statement.

“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The show will feature appearances from Meghan’s friends including Mindy Kaling and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer.

The former royal’s lifestyle series was due to be released in January, but was postponed due to the California wildfires.