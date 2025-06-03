Meghan to speak as guest of honour at LA museum’s Night of Wonder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex will speak as the guest of honour at a museum’s Night of Wonder in the US, as part of her work championing community wellbeing.

Meghan will be joined by other high-profile guests at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, as the space is transformed into an enchanted nocturnal garden on June 14.

The event will feature live music and installations representing local ecosystems and the LA landscape, and guests will be treated to a farm-to-table dinner that uses ingredients from the museum’s nature gardens.

The duchess’s mission to advance community wellbeing and uplift young women “dovetails with the museums’ approach to connecting community and science by fostering meaningful educational experiences that empower young minds”, the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan said.

Among the programmes shared on the website of their charity, the Archewell Foundation, is The Welcome Project, where Meghan focuses on addressing “the social isolation recently resettled women experience around the world and building more inclusive and connected communities”.

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) hold one of the biggest and most valuable collections of natural and cultural history in the world, with more than 35 million objects.

Their collections are used for ground-breaking scientific and historical research and in a range of community science programmes, including creating indoor-outdoor visitor experiences.

NHMLAC’s president and director Lori Bettison-Varga said: “We are proud to honour Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity, especially for underserved communities, aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our Stem and Steam Pathways programmes.”

Meghan and Harry, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month, live in the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after stepping away from the working monarchy.