Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief communications officer has stepped down after less than a year in the job.

Meredith Maines, who started working for the Sussexes in March 2025, is believed to be the eleventh publicist in five years to exit the role after the couple stepped back from their roles as working royals and relocated to California in 2020.

A statement from Ms Maines read: “After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026. I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also parted ways with Method Communications, a US-based PR firm, after they announced a partnership seven months ago with the organisation that brands itself as a company that “challenges the status quo”.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ( Getty Images )

Harry and Meghan are reportedly not looking to hire a replacement for Ms Maines, as it is understood that the UK and Europe director of communications, Liam Maguire, will take the lead instead.

This departure comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Philanthropies, formerly known as the Archewell Foundation, would cut staff as it closes down.

A spokesperson told People: “The move toward a fiscal sponsor operating model does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles.

“We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honored to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others.”

Ms Maines was spotted in July speaking with senior aides working for the King outside a Mayfair private members’ club, as the Royal households appeared to take steps towards repairing their relationship.

A Stanford graduate with a background in venture capitalism, Ms Maines has previously worked for Hulu, GOOP and Google. It is unclear what she will do next.

Three communications officers stopped working for the Sussexes this summer, including Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia. Ashley Hanson, former global press secretary, stepped down a year ago to start her own consultancy firm after two years running the couple’s PR.