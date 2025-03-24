Meghan shares links to ‘curated’ clothing collection including £700 handbag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a collection of clothing and accessories on Instagram with some items featuring links through which commission can be earned.

Meghan posted a rare photograph of herself with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to her profile on Monday, and also shared a story of a collection of her style inspirations with purchase links.

The duchess described her style as “high-low” in her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, meaning she wears items from designer brands and high street retailers.

She posted a ShopMy link in a story, featuring a collection of clothes and accessories, with the message: “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come”.

A message on the ShopMy page read: “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!” with the addition: “Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.”

The items, mostly in her signature neutral colours, included an oversized white shirt by Reformation for £128, a beige Uniqlo raincoat costing £99.90 and a gold Maya Brenner Happiness Retreat citrine stone necklace, made in collaboration with Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, for £383.

The collection also includes a pre-order link for a £712 handbag from Cesta Collective, a brand which she told the New York Times she had invested in last summer.

The bag, which is similar to one Meghan was seen wearing on a tour of South America with Harry, has been made in a small batch to be shipped in June, the Cesta Collective website says.

“Secure yours before it sells out again,” the page Meghan linked to adds.

The basket bags are handwoven of “locally sourced, renewable resources, by talented female artisans in Rwanda, Africa”, Cesta Collective’s website says.

Other items include leather sandals made by shoe designer Emme Parsons for sale on luxury American department store Bergdorf Goodman’s website for 495 US dollars (£383).

While some products are from high street chains like Gap, others are from small boutiques including a £395 brown blouse from Brochu Walker.

Her story showed the disclaimer “Please note, some products may contain commissionable links” in asterisks on her ShopMy page but did not have a specific disclaimer on the post itself.

In the UK, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) requires people sharing affiliate links – which are unique URLs that allow companies to track who is responsible for a sale or lead – to identify links and sections of content related to affiliate products as advertising.

Many influencers will mark such content with “ad – affiliate link” on Instagram stories when they can earn a commission from purchases made through links shared.

Meghan has faced widespread critical reviews of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan this month, but has already filmed a second season and is focusing on her new brand As Ever.

Netflix has also become a partner in the duchess’s As Ever business, with the first products set to include raspberry jam, herbal tea and a ready made crepe mix.