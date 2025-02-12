Meghan ‘cheering’ Invictus Games on from home after leaving Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has said she is “cheering … on from home” after leaving the Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan, who attended the games for five days with her husband the Duke of Sussex, shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday of Invictus-themed confectionery and clothing with the names of their children – Archie and Lilibet.

An accompanying message read: “A taste of Canada and the Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!”

More than 500 competitors from 23 nations are taking part in the seventh edition of the games in Vancouver, which began on Saturday and will go on until February 16.

Meghan’s attendance was understood to underscore her support for her husband and the mission of Invictus, a cause that is deeply personal to them both, and her focus at the games was to be on uplifting her husband, the competitors and sharing their stories.

On Tuesday, she shared a clip of her screaming as she spins down a snowy slope while seated in a purple inflatable inner tube.

In earlier clips, she could be seen walking hand-in-hand with Harry towards the slope, before being given instructions about her tubing run.

Meghan could then be heard asking about “keeping your body weight back” on the inflatable, before saying “No, I really don’t want to do it” during a countdown.

The pair were previously seen cheering together for competing teams at the games’ opening ceremony before posing for posing for a selfie with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado.

Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured service personnel and veterans.

They aim to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country”, the Royal British Legion said.

The Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.