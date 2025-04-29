Dawn raids in four counties in investigation into alleged medicine trafficking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twelve people have been arrested in dawn raids in four counties in England as part of a criminal investigation into alleged smuggling of controlled or unlicensed medication.

The inquiry, the largest of its kind led by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), saw raids in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Merseyside on Tuesday.

Thousands of doses of drugs including opioid painkillers and anti-anxiety medication were seized in raids on 22 properties, along with around £100,000 in cash, watches and cryptocurrency.

The MHRA said it has also obtained legal orders to freeze more than £3.5 million in assets that it alleges are linked to criminal activity.

Those arrested have been held on suspicion of participating in the activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to sell or supply controlled drugs and unlicensed medicines, and money laundering.

Andy Morling, head of the MHRA’s criminal enforcement unit, urged members of the public to be “extremely cautious” when buying medicine online.

“Medicines should only be obtained from a registered pharmacy against a prescription issued by a healthcare professional.

“Taking medicines sourced in any other way carries serious risks to your health, there are no guarantees about what they contain, and some may even be contaminated with toxic substances.”

Last year, the MHRA and Border Force seized 17.5 million doses of trafficked medicine, including painkillers, sleeping tablets and erectile dysfunction treatments, with a potential street value of more than £40 million.