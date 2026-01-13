Scottish broadcaster Jackie Bird ‘honoured’ to be made MBE at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcasting veteran Jackie Bird said she was “honoured” to be decorated by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The journalist, who was the face of BBC Scotland News for three decades, was made an MBE for her services to broadcasting and to charities in Scotland.

Talking about her day in Windsor, she said: “I’m not phased by many things but I think being surrounded by so much history and tradition, it’s very impressive.

“You just feel very honoured. And when you’re chatting to your fellow recipients you start to think ‘gosh why am I here?’”

When asked about what she discussed with Anne, she said: “She was wondering why I was so far south, because I’m usually based in Scotland.”

Bird said they also talked about her role as president of the National Trust Scotland since 2019, adding they have a “shared interest” in preserving history with the princess.

She said: “The Princess Royal has an interest in preserving old churches, so we were talking about the preservation of old buildings and how absolutely vital it is.”

She added: “I’m very proud to work for the National Trust Scotland and do what I can.

“It’s good to know that the Princess Royal and I have a shared interest.”

Bird said she also has a “special interest” in broadening access to history and wild life, “especially among children”.

She described growing up in a council house and having an upbringing which “wouldn’t normally be associated with going to see castles and stately home”.

The 63-year-old has also been presenting BBC Scotland’s Children In Need show for several years.

She said the charity “helps in so many ways”, adding it’s “a bit mind-boggling” to see some of the children helped by the charity years ago are now adults.

She said the charity “does a lot of heavy lifting behind the scenes” and that it is “always staggering” to see people willing to help and donate.

Bird also said having her parents and husband with her on Tuesday was very important.

She said: “What makes today extra special is that I’m able to come here with my mum and my dad who just had a lovely time.

“We’re going to have a nice family meal tonight.”

Bird was a regular on TV screens across the country as a presenter on the BBC’s Reporting Scotland until she stepped down in 2019.

For years, she brought in the bells with Scots as she presented the Hogmanay programme for the BBC.