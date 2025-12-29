Northern Ireland health leaders honoured to mark decades of service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two women from Northern Ireland have been recognised for their contribution to health and social care in the region in the King’s New Year Honours.

Julie Erskine, former chairwoman of the Business Services Organisation (BSO), has been made an MBE – as has Eilish Meehan, the HSC demographics service manager at the BSO.

Ms Erskine has more than 40 years’ experience in the health care sector and has held a number of senior positions in the private, public and voluntary sector.

She was appointed chairwoman of the Health and Social Care Northern Ireland’s Business Services Organisation by the then-health minister Michelle O’Neill in December 2016, standing down in November 2025.

She oversaw the delivery of BSO services during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the procurement and delivery of PPE.

Ms Erskine said it is “a great honour” to be recognised for her contribution to health and social care in Northern Ireland.

She said: “I must say, I have been very fortunate to work with some excellent organisations and people throughout the years, and I take great pride in the positive difference I have always aspired for.”

Ms Meehan has been recognised for championing those who are under-represented in the HSC system or the people at the edge of the care system.

She was sought to improve recording systems for transgender, homeless and adopted patients who may have additional needs in recording and tracking their medical history.

Ms Meehan said she accepted her MBE award “not as an individual, but to raise the profile of those who work diligently behind the scenes to make a difference to Health and Social Care Services here”.