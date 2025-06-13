Record-breaking motorcyclist says MBE a ‘privilege beyond words’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Record-breaking motorcycle racer Michael Dunlop said becoming an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours is a “privilege beyond words”.

The professional road racer from Ballymoney, Northern Ireland, was made an MBE for services to motorcycle racing.

Part of the famous Dunlop racing dynasty, he established himself as one of the greatest road racers of all time as the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT, with 32 wins.

In a statement, Dunlop said: “What an honour it is to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE.

“I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me. No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100% on and off the track.

“To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.

“From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT. At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.

“This journey hasn’t been easy but the results speak for themselves. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all.

“Thank you.”