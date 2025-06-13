Man behind King’s cypher to be made MBE says work he does was ‘anonymous’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man behind the King’s cypher who is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) has said the work he does has traditionally been anonymous.

Tim Noad, a heraldic designer, said he was “absolutely delighted” and “immensely proud” when he received a letter containing the news of his honour, franked with his own design.

Mr Noad is becoming an MBE for services to calligraphy, heraldry and design in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The 58-year-old, of west London, told the PA news agency: “My name is quite often not associated with the work I’ve done and I think that is only becoming more regular these days, but I think in the past, traditionally, the kind of work that I do was anonymous really.”

Mr Noad, who has worked at the College of Arms for 39 years, was chosen to submit 10 cypher designs for the King to choose his preferred monogram.

The designer tried out a range of different styles when putting forward his works.

“I wanted to try out different fonts, so I tried out some that were more cursive and italic, and some that were more flowing and elaborate,” he said.

“And then also the Roman style, which was the style that was used for the previous Queen and that was the style that was eventually chosen.”

Mr Noad feared he might not get so many opportunities in heraldry after Queen Elizabeth II died.

He said: “As it’s turned out, it’s been like a whole new world of designing and wonderful commissions for me.”

Mr Noad’s interest in heraldry goes back to his childhood, when he joined his local heraldry society aged 12 and started going to art classes with a College of Arms artist.

Mr Noad then studied calligraphy, heraldry and illumination at Reigate College before getting a job at the College of Arms.

As well as working at the college, the designer does freelance work and runs heraldry courses.

He has also run workshops and classes with children and young people in the hope of passing the lesser-known trade on to the next generation.

Mr Noad designed the Stole Royal which the King wore at his coronation.

He also created the late Queen’s golden, diamond and platinum jubilee medals and designed the elaborate and intricately penned “instrument of consent” from the Queen that formally approved the marriage of William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, in 2011.

Asked what he is most proudest, Mr Noad said it “would have to be the royal cypher”.

“I never imagined, even when I designed it, I’d see it so widely reproduced,” he said.

“I suppose it’s become very distinctive, almost sort of iconic. It sort of symbolises the King. Yes, that will go down in history for forever.”