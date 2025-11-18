Holocaust survivor remembered for ‘strength and courage’ after death aged 95

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holocaust survivor Vera Schaufeld has been hailed for her “strength and courage”, following her death aged 95.

The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) paid tribute to Ms Schaufeld, calling her an “extraordinary ambassador” who “inspired countless people”.

Ms Schaufeld was made an MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2019 for her services to Holocaust remembrance and education and, later that year, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Roehampton.

The AJR praised her accolades, saying they reflect “just how much her work mattered”.

Ms Schaufeld, who was born in Prague in 1930, was told when she was nine years old that she had to move to England on her own following the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia.

She saw her parents for the last time in 1939, before she fled the country on Sir Nicholas Winton’s Kindertransport, a movement that was set up to evacuate Jewish children from Germany in the wake of Kristallnacht – a night of co-ordinated violence by the Nazis in November 1938 which resulted in the destruction of hundreds of synagogues and Jewish properties across the German Reich.

Her parents remained in what is now known as the Czech Republic and were sent to a concentration camp where they were later murdered.

Michael Newman, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees, said: “Despite being only nine years old, Vera’s strength and courage shone through, as she bravely waved farewell to her parents, never to see them again.”

Ms Schaufeld was raised in England and, after the war, she trained as a teacher and spent some time in Israel, where she met her husband, Avram.

When the pair returned to England, Ms Schaufeld continued teaching, sharing her testimony in schools and colleges, and began her work as an ambassador for remembrance and education.

Mr Newman said: “Within the association, Vera’s dedication was unfaltering; she generously shared her testimony in our Refugee Voices archive, giving voice to her experiences as a Winton child and participated in many engagements, lectures, and educational events.

“Through her eloquence and heartfelt storytelling, she brought the human dimension of the Kindertransport to life.”

He added: “Thank you, Vera, for your unwavering commitment, your strength, and your generosity. Your voice, your memory, and your spirit will continue to inspire all of us in the AJR – and beyond – for generations to come.”

The Holocaust Educational Trust also paid tribute to Ms Schaufeld, saying it is “deeply saddened” by her passing, and that her “kind smile and gentle nature” will be missed.

It said: “Vera was an extraordinary woman. She turned her experience of profound loss into a lifelong commitment to education, understanding and hope.

“She spoke with honesty and warmth to countless young people, encouraging them to confront intolerance, racism and antisemitism.”

It added: “We will honour her by continuing her mission and ensuring that her story, and the lessons she shared, endure for generations to come.”