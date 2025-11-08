First-ever Lady Mayor of London in 800 years of the post swears loyalty to crown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first Lady Mayor of London has sworn loyalty to the crown more than 800 years after the mayoralty was created.

Dame Susan Langley is the 697th Lord Mayor of London and the first ever to be titled Lady Mayor of London.

She is the third woman to hold the elected post, which heads the City of London Corporation, but the others were not made lady mayors.

The alderwoman took office in the Silent Ceremony at the Great Hall of the Guildhall on Friday.

The following day, the three-mile-long Lady Mayor’s Show procession set off from Mansion House, which is the mayor’s residence in the Square Mile.

Dame Susan was photographed waving a hat from the state coach as she travelled to the Royal Courts of Justice to swear an oath of allegiance to the sovereign.

Marching bands, livery companies, representatives of the three armed forces and youth organisations from across the world joined the 7,000-strong march.

The Lord Mayor’s Show is the world’s oldest civic procession and started after King John allowed the City of London to appoint its own mayor in 1215.

The charter was issued months before the Magna Carta was signed and it declared each newly-elected mayor should travel to Westminster and pledge loyalty to the king.

During the one-year term, the Lord or Lady Mayor of the City of London now operates as an international ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector, and also works closely with the Mayor of London.

Dame Susan, 62, is the chairwoman of insurance broker Gallagher UK, was previously a lead non-executive director at the Home Office and received a damehood in 2023 for public service to the financial services industry.

The east London-born mayor helped found the Women’s Business Council that advises Government on how to boost women’s contributions to economic growth.

Most of the roads in the City of London area are closed each year for the show.