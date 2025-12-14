Trans row tribunal judgment errors are ‘absolutely scandalous’, says JK Rowling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Errors in the employment tribunal judgment involving nurse Sandie Peggie are “absolutely scandalous”, JK Rowling has said.

The Harry Potter author was reacting on social media after part of the tribunal’s verdict was amended days after its publication last week, amid claims by Ms Peggie’s supporters that it contained a “made-up” quote.

The amendment did not change the overall verdict of the tribunal, which upheld Ms Peggie’s claims of harassment but dismissed allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation.

Posting on X, Ms Rowling wrote: “Nobody’s surprised when sloppy students use AI shortcuts, or when internet activists intentionally or accidentally propagate falsehoods, but we’re supposed to be able to trust the judiciary.

“This is absolutely scandalous behaviour coming from a judge.”

A “certificate of correction” was released on Thursday which amended a paragraph in the 312-page judgment.

The quote in question concerns a previous employment tribunal involving Maya Forstater, chief executive of the charity Sex Matters and a supporter of Ms Peggie.

In the amended version of the judgment a different passage from the earlier case is quoted.

On Thursday, Ms Forstater suggested the error might have been due to the use of AI.

She also gave a statement after the amended ruling was announced which said the judgment contained “several errors”.

“I knew this was wrong, and it’s good it’s being amended, but I am astonished that it happened and I would like an explanation of how it happened,” she said.

“Claimants and witnesses going to court swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and we expect nothing less from the judges.

“There are several errors in the judgment beyond the made-up quote attributed to my judgment.

“There is a partial quote from the Supreme Court’s judgment in the For Women Scotland case that has been edited so that its meaning is completely reversed.

“Mistakes like this severely undermine people’s confidence in the legal process.”

The amendment came on the day Ms Peggie’s legal team announced their intention to appeal against the tribunal’s ruling, saying some of its findings are “highly problematic”.