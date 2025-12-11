Amended version of Sandie Peggie tribunal decision to be released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An amended version of the employment tribunal decision involving nurse Sandie Peggie will be issued shortly, the Judicial Office has said.

It comes after supporters of Ms Peggie claimed parts of the initial decision were incorrect.

Maya Forstater had said the employment judge’s reference to a previous case involving herself had included a quote which was not correct.

Ms Forstater, who leads the charity Sex Matters, told The Courier newspaper she was closely familiar with the earlier case and said the quotes in question were wrong.

She told the newspaper: “Those words are not there.”

The Judicial Office has said an amended copy of the decision will be available shortly.

In a statement, Ms Forstater said: “I knew this was wrong, and it’s good it’s being amended, but I am astonished that it happened and I would like an explanation of how it happened.

“Claimants and witnesses going to court swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and we expect nothing less from the judges.

“There are several errors in the judgment beyond the made-up quote attributed to my judgment.

“There is a partial quote from the Supreme Court’s judgment in the For Women Scotland case that has been edited so that its meaning is completely reversed.

“Mistakes like this severely undermine people’s confidence in the legal process.”

Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after complaining about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.

The employment tribunal hearings took place in Dundee earlier this year, before judge Sandy Kemp.

On Monday, in a written judgment, Ms Peggie’s claims of harassment by the health board were upheld but allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation were dismissed.

Ms Peggie’s solicitor has said aspects of the judgment in an employment tribunal are “hugely problematic for women”.

Her legal team is expected to comment further on the judgment later on Thursday.