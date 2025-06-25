Chagos Islands deal must be ratified to secure Diego Garcia, peers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chagos Islands deal is “not perfect” but must be ratified to avoid legal challenges that could threaten UK control of a vital military airbase, peers have said.

Mauritius is “likely” to resume its campaign to secure a binding judgment on sovereignty against Britain unless the agreement is rubber-stamped, the House of Lords International Agreements Community (HLIAC) warned.

In a report published on Wednesday, the peers concluded that the Government “cannot ignore” the risk of an “adverse ruling” putting the UK’s right to run a joint UK-US base in jeopardy.

The deal signed last month after long-running negotiations returns sovereignty of the archipelago to Mauritius, but will see Britain lease back the military site on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands.

It follows a 2019 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice which said the islands should be handed over to Mauritius.

Critics argue it comes at too high a cost to the taxpayer, which is expected to run to billions of pounds, and that the retention of the base will interfere withh Chagossians right to resettle.

Islanders were expelled from the archipelago between 1965 and 1973 to make way for the military site and have not been allowed to return.

Chairman of HLIAC Lord Goldsmith said that “like all treaties, the agreement reflects a compromise” and highlighted that there was no guarantee it would be extended after the initial 99-year term agreed between the two countries.

“However, the UK cannot ignore the advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which found that the Chagos Archipelago had been unlawfully detached from Mauritius at the time of its independence in the 1960s,” he said.

“If the agreement is not ratified there would be a greater risk from the adverse ruling of an international court to the future of the military base.”

As well as establishing a £40 million fund for Chagossians, the UK has agreed to pay Mauritius at least £120 million a year for 99 years in order to lease back the Diego Garcia base – a total cost of at least £13 billion in cash terms.

Using Government accounting principles to adjust for long-term costs, officials have claimed the deal amounts to an average of £101 million a year in 2025/26 prices with an overall cost of £3.4 billion a year “using a net present value methodology”.

The deal also includes provisions preventing development on the rest of the archipelago without the UK’s consent, which the Government has argued will prevent countries such as China setting up their own facilities.

The agreement has also been backed by the United States.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the committee has welcomed the Diego Garcia base deal. This deal is vital for our national security.”