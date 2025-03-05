Former firefighters’ union leader in bid to head NASUWT
The national executive of the teaching union has endorsed Matt Wrack to replace Dr Patrick Roach who has announced he is not seeking re-election.
The former leader of the firefighters’ union has emerged as a surprise candidate to become general secretary of a teaching union.
Under union rules, local associations can nominate potential challengers and if a candidate gets endorsements from enough associations there will be an election for the position of general secretary.
The deadline for submissions in April for any potential challengers will come as the union opens its annual conference in Liverpool over Easter.
An NASUWT spokesperson said: “On Friday February 28 2025, the National Executive endorsed the nomination of Matt Wrack as its candidate for election to the position of NASUWT general secretary.
“In accordance with the rules of the union, all NASUWT local associations are now entitled to nominate candidates for the position of general secretary and submit nominations by April 19 2025.”
Mr Wrack failed to be re-elected as general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union earlier this year, losing to Steve Wright after a ballot of members.