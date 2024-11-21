Watch live: Former health secretary Matt Hancock gives evidence at UK Covid inquiry
Watch live as former health secretary Matt Hancock gives evidence at the UK’s Covid inquiry on Thursday (21 November).
He will face a number of questions about his work before the pandemic and the government’s response to the crisis.
Mr Hancock served as health secretary from 9 July 2018 to 26 June 2021 and played a key role in the government’s initial response as the pandemic unfolded.
He became a household name during the crisis and regularly appeared in Downing Street press briefings.
He resigned from his post the day after video footage emerged of him kissing his former aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office during a time of coronavirus social-distancing restrictions.
The ex-minister’s evidence is expected to take up the whole of Thursday’s sitting hours and will run into Friday morning.
It will be the third time Mr Hancock has given evidence to the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry in person.
The official inquiry is currently examining the impact of the pandemic on healthcare across the UK.
It will look into the government and societal response to Covid-19, as well as examining the impact the pandemic had on healthcare systems, patients and healthcare workers.
