A stunning medieval bible in danger of being lost abroad is finally today on display after being returned to Salisbury cathedral 700 years after it was made in the city by one of the greatest artists of the 13th century.

The Master of Sarum bible was saved after a campaign by Friends of the Nations’ Libraries (FNL), and a global fundraising appeal by The Independent.

Hundreds of readers donated to the charity FNL whose Patron is the King and which has the simple aim of saving our literary heritage.

Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, said: "I am so pleased that, following an appeal in The Independent, FNL has today seen one of the greatest literary treasures returned to Salisbury Cathedral. This achievement highlights the power of both public and private philanthropy, which is essential to ensuring that our arts and cultural institutions continue to thrive and remain accessible for future generations.

open image in gallery Salisbury Cathedral’s Jilly Wright and Dr Anne Dutton with the rare Bible (Supplied) ( Supplied )

"The bible was illuminated on vellum by the Sarum Master, one of the greatest artists of his time, and today it was formally celebrated at the cathedral with a thanksgiving service attended by donors after more than £100,000 was raised in the appeal to buy it and pay for conservation and a publication to help scholars and students learn about this masterpiece and Salisbury’s role as a key cultural centre in England.”

The cathedral today still owns more than 30 books which were illuminated and written on vellum for it when it was first built and which are displayed alongside its copy of the Magna Carta.

Many of the donors came for a special service of thanksgiving on Tuesday at the cathedral for the celebration of the bible’s return.

Donations were made by the TS Eliot Foundation, Sir Rocco Forte, the David Cooke Foundation and hundreds of members of the public coordinated by the FNL.

open image in gallery The Bible is one of only six manuscripts to be attributed to the medieval artist the Sarum Master, who had a workshop in Salisbury (Salisbury Cathedral) ( Supplied )

Entrepreneur Cyrus Vandrevala, a donor to the King’s charities including FNL said: “This is a dramatic moment to celebrate the charity sector stepping in to save a masterpiece in danger of being lost. The King will be so pleased that through his charity volunteers and the public have combined to back his charity after a brilliant appeal to safe keep a literary treasure and all at no cost to the public. It is a wonderful partnership of the public and philanthropy, especially beneficial for scholars and students and visitors to Salisbury.”

The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing this important and beautiful Bible with our many visitors to the Cathedral. To have it on display will mean that everyone can appreciate close-up the wonderfully detailed text and decorated letters of this exceptional manuscript.

“We are hugely grateful to the Friends of the Nations’ Libraries for their work in raising the funds to return the Sarum Bible to Salisbury.”