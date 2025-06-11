Stormont ministers make joint appeal for end to violence in Ballymena

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont ministers have made an urgent appeal for calm following two nights of street violence in Northern Ireland.

In a joint statement, ministers from across the powersharing Executive in Northern Ireland, which includes Sinn Fein, the DUP, Alliance Party and UUP, said those involved in disorder in Ballymena have nothing to offer society but “division and disorder”.

Seventeen police officers were injured following a second night of sustained violence in the Co Antrim town on Tuesday.

The violence flared at first on Monday following an earlier peaceful protest which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

The four-party powersharing Executive is headed by Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill and DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

The statement released on behalf of all ministers said: “We strongly condemn the racially motivated violence witnessed in recent days and make an urgent appeal for calm across society.

“The alleged serious sexual assault reported on June 7 in Ballymena was appalling and our collective thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones at this deeply traumatic time.

“It is paramount that the justice process is now allowed to take its course so that this heinous crime can be robustly investigated.

“Those weaponising the situation in order to sow racial tensions do not care about seeing justice and have nothing to offer their communities but division and disorder.

“While all of our citizens have the right to engage in peaceful protest, there can never be any justification for the violence that has taken place in recent days, during which residents have been terrorised and numerous PSNI officers injured.”

The statement added: “We send our best wishes to all of those affected by these senseless acts and thank the PSNI and the NI Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in ensuring that no-one has been seriously injured or worse.

“As an Executive, we work collectively every day to create a safe, prosperous and welcoming Northern Ireland for all. We are urging everyone in our communities to play their part in that effort and reject the divisive agenda being pursued by a minority of destructive, bad faith actors.”

In a social media post, Ms O’Neill said nobody should have to “live in fear in their own home”.

The First Minister said: “The racist and sectarian attacks on families across the north, and the rioting in Ballymena are abhorrent and must stop immediately.

“Those responsible for this violence bring nothing to our communities but hatred, fear and division.

“No one, now or ever should feel the need to place a sticker on their door to identify their ethnicity just to avoid being targeted.

“We are a kind-hearted, caring and compassionate people.

“We stand united and strong, facing down those who seek to divide us through violence and intimidation.

“I have spoken with the PSNI Chief Constable and urged him to ensure those responsible for orchestrating and perpetuating these crimes are held fully to account.

“As First Minister, as a mother, as a grandmother, I will do everything in my power to protect and support everyone in our community, so that no one should ever have to live in fear in their own home.”

In a social media post, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Dismayed to see further disorder last night.

“Violence is always wrong. I have been in constant contact throughout last night with PSNI and in contact with local elected representatives.

“This disorder and violence must stop and justice be allowed to prevail.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald described the scenes of violence in Ballymena as “unnerving”.

She said she expects Ms O’Neill to visit the Co Antrim town.

“I’m sure the First Minister will visit there. And let me say that the behaviour, I found it really unnerving, depressing,” she told RTE Radio.

“It was reminiscent of times a long, long time ago when violent loyalism burnt out Catholics from their homes.

“Let me say everybody needs to be safe in their community and in their homes, calm needs to be restored.

“Order needs to be restored. Respect has to be maintained. People’s safety is absolutely paramount.”

Ms McDonald added: “So this behaviour needs to stop. It needs to end.

“And as I say, when I saw those images, they transport you back to a very bad time when sectarian violence and pogroms and all of those episodes. We’re not going back to those times, every single person needs to be safe.

“I’m sure the First Minister will reiterate those sentiments very fully, and let me tell you it wouldn’t be her first time in Ballymena, either.”