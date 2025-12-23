Good Friday Agreement wording on border poll is ‘workaround’, McDonald says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taoiseach has his “head in the sand” over a united Ireland, Mary Lou McDonald has said, as she said there was no pressure on the UK Government to engage constructively on a border poll.

In an interview with the Press Association, Ms McDonald said the clause around a border poll was the “beating heart” of the Good Friday Agreement.

It states that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland may order a border poll if it appears likely that a majority would vote for a united Ireland, but the circumstances for such an assessment have not been specified.

Asked if the lack of clearer parameters in the wording was a mistake, Ms McDonald said: “I think it was one of these sort of constructive solutions, workarounds.”

She added that she was aware that the decision would politically be made by the Prime Minister rather than the Northern Ireland Secretary.

“And whilst Dublin is passive and whilst you have a Taoiseach with their head buried in the sand, there’s no incentive – much less any pressure – on London to look constructively and to respond to the reality and the need for referendums.”

She added: “I think the Brits saying ‘Oh, well, you know, we’ll know when’ or ‘we’re not saying’ – I don’t think that’s a sustainable position.”

Ms McDonald said the only responsible position was to prepare for referendums.

She particularly criticised Taoiseach Micheal Martin as he called on him to prepare a green paper on Irish unity.

“He has to become an enabler of this conversation. I mean, for the love of God, it should be a no-brainer that Ireland’s national interest is served by ending partition. You don’t have to be some kind of economic guru to figure that out.”

In the Borderland podcast produced by BBC Northern Ireland this year, former Sinn Fein Executive minister Michelle Gildernew referred to the six counties as a “shithole”.

Asked how this language could be used in convincing people to support a united Ireland, Ms McDonald distanced herself from the remarks: “It certainly wouldn’t be what I would say. Those six counties are six fantastic, beautiful Ulster counties.”

However, she said partition had failed the whole island economically, socially and politically.

While those elected to the Assembly and Executive “do their very best”, Ms McDonald said they do so “with one hand tied behind their back” due to underfunding from the UK Government.

“But you have other instances where there is real economic damage and real cost of having two of everything systemically on one small island.

“There’s a cost attached to that, and there’s no point in us pulling our punches and pretending that that’s not the case. Partition is a problem, not just for the North. It’s a problem for the whole island.”

The UK and Irish Governments have hailed a “reset” in relations as precipitating progress on other Northern Ireland-related matters, such as reforms to dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

However, the Sinn Fein leader said she feared this may amount to lip service as she said the Irish Government “cannot blink” on the matter.

Ireland took an interstate case over legacy legislation brought in by the previous Conservative Government, and indicated it will not drop the action until the reforms are passed.

Ms McDonald: “We had big promises from Keir Starmer and from the Labour Party in advance of the election. I think they have resiled from the clarity of that position and yes, that worries me.

“And we know that for lots and lots of people – victims, survivors, on all sides, including victims of the IRA – will tell you that far from these things being legacy or in the past, it’s still very much in the present with them.

“We can’t undo what has been done, you can’t rewrite history. But what we can do is ensure that the mechanisms deployed are about the search for truth, that they’re about closure, in as much as you can bring closure.

“And that they are not mechanisms to actually obscure what happened or to, for the purposes of the British state, to actually hide what actually happened, what their war in Ireland was actually about.”

Ms McDonald said there are recent examples of victims questioning the “bona fides” of the British government.

“Dublin still has their interstate case – and I think we need to be very, very clear. Either London will get this right or they will get it wrong, and if they get it wrong, the government in Dublin cannot blink.”