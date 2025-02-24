Former mayor of Bristol joins red benches in unelected House of Lords
Lord Rees was elected mayor of Bristol in 2016 and held the post until May last year when it was abolished following a referendum.
Former mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees has taken his seat for life in the unelected House of Lords.
Lord Rees of Easton, who was handed a peerage by the Prime Minister, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony, where he swore allegiance to the King.
He was supported by fellow Labour peer Lord Boateng and independent crossbencher Lord Woolley of Woodford.
Among those looking on in the upper chamber was Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.
Also taking their seat on the Labour benches in the Lords was Dinah Caine.
Since 2016, she has served as chairwoman of Camden Steam, which provides opportunities in the digital, scientific and creative industries for young people in the London borough.
Until last year she chaired the governing council of Goldsmiths University.
Dressed in the scarlet robes, Baroness Caine of Kentish Town was supported by fellow Labour peers Baroness Morris of Yardley and Lord Stevenson of Balmacara as she pledged allegiance to the monarch.