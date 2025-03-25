Martyn’s Law moves a step closer to statute book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proposed legislation which aims to help prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks at event venues has moved a step closer to becoming law, almost eight years after the Manchester Arena attack.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, known as Martyn’s Law, will now be sent for royal assent after MPs supported amendments put forward by the House of Lords.

The Bill will compel all UK venues that expect 200 or more people to be on site to prepare for the event of a terror attack, such as establishing evacuation plans.

Larger premises expected to host 800 people or more would also have to take steps to reduce their vulnerability to an assault.

Figen Murray campaigned for the law change after her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett was killed, with 21 other people, in the Manchester Arena bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The atrocity also left more than a thousand people injured.

Home Office minister Dan Jarvis accepted all of the amendments tabled by peers in the upper chamber and said they would provide “further safeguards”.

Mr Jarvis paid tribute to Ms Murray, who watched on from the Commons’ public gallery. He said: “Her campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“To have lost her son, Martyn Hett in the Manchester Arena attack in May of 2017, and to have yet still found the strength to drive this campaign forward is both inspiring and phenomenal.

“And I know that all members right across this House will join me in paying tribute to Figen. Figen had previously said, it’s time to get this done, and I am very proud to say that this Government has done just that.”