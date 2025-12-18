Martin Lewis shares ‘hacks and tips’ for last-minute Christmas shopping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Lewis has shared his top Christmas shopping “hacks and tips” to help people keep costs as low as possible this festive season.

The personal finance guru’s Money Saving Expert team have compiled dozens of ways for shoppers to ensure they are always getting the lowest prices and know their consumer rights.

The money saving service says giving tips for this period is “tricky”, explaining: “Christmas is near and many still have things to buy, so while we want to show you tricks and tips to help, we don’t want to buy into the retail fervour that leaves too many paying for the big day with a debt-ridden January.”

“So, do a budget – a list of what you need and can afford to buy – and stick to it. Don’t let discounts target your spending impulses. Then, methodically use the tips below to buy what you plan to with less hassle and cost.”

Analysis by discount-finding site VoucherCodes recently found that Brits are set to spend £3.43bn across the pre-Christmas weekend, up 12.8 per cent from last year. They found that 49.6 million people are set to shop this weekend, with over 36 million of them heading for the high street.

Here are some of the key tips that Mr Lewis recommends to keep on top of the holiday shopping spree:

Abandon basket – and wait for a discount

One of the lesser-known tips is to take advantage of an “abandoned basket discount”, which MSE describes as a trick that shops “don’t want you to know”.

open image in gallery Martin Lewis says it’s important for shoppers to know their consumer rights ( PA Archive )

Many retailers will offer discount codes to tempt back shoppers who have added an item to their online basket and then seemingly changed their mind. Mr Lewis says people have reported varied success and waiting times using the tip, adding that it’ll usually be around 48 hours.

Shoppers say they have received up to 50 per cent off using the trick from retailers like Asos, Currys, Harvey Nichols, The White Company and many more. Some have also been sent flat-rate cash discounts at supermarkets like Asda and Tesco.

Many retailers also now offer discounts for signing up to their mailing lists, which will usually take 10 to 20 per cent off an order. This is an easy way to secure a discount, and there’s never an obligation to remain subscribed after purchase.

Could you get cash back?

The money experts also recommend shoppers find out if they can get cash back on their spending, which gives a welcome return on spending and is usually compatible with any discount codes.

Several high street banks are currently offering credit and debit cards with a small amount of cash back. For instance, Nationwide is currently offering 1 per cent cash back – up to £60 a month – for a year after bankers switch to its Nationwide FlexDirect account (which will also net them a £175 bonus).

open image in gallery Brits are set to spend £3.43bn across the pre-Christmas weekend ( PA Wire )

Lloyds similarly is offering an Ultra credit card that pays 1 per cent uncapped cash back for a year. As with all credit cards, it’s essential that it is paid off each month in full to avoid penalties.

Cash back can also be earned for customers of digital bank Monzo, which offers a return when shopping with specific retailers (participating stores refresh on a rolling basis). This will regularly yield offers like 10 per cent back from retailers like Asda and Asos.

Know your rights

It’s also important for shoppers to know their consumer rights, Mr Lewis advises, especially at Christmas time. Due to a quirk in the law, consumers are actually better protected with online purchases than they are with in-person shopping.

Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, shoppers have a 14-day “cooling off period” after ordering, where they have a legal right to change their mind. They then have a further 14 days to return the goods (this excludes certain items like perishables).

Meanwhile, purchasing in-store guarantees no right to return goods unless they are faulty. Some stores may allow returns, but they do not have to by law.

Mr Lewis advises: “It may lose some of the romance of Christmas, but if you’re buying someone an expensive gift, it is worth opening it and checking it’s not faulty while you’re still within the time limit to return it, just in case.”