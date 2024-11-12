Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to all Tesco Clubcard shoppers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Martin Lewis’s money advice service has issued a three-week warning to all Tesco Clubcard shoppers not to miss out on valuable deals as vouchers worth million of pounds worth will soon expire.

Customers are urged to act should act as vouchers worth £18m go out of date at the end of November. These cash discounts, earned by collecting points on shopping, last for only two years after they are sent.

Advice from Money Saving Expert says Tesco shoppers should first check how many valid Clubcard vouchers they have. This can be done on the Tesco Clubcard website or app.

For those that have many to use up, they are advised to check when they are expiring and be sure to use them before the deadline. However, the money service advice also points out that the value of these vouchers can be boosted or extended if the correct steps are taken.

Tesco shoppers can as much as double the value of their vouchers by spending them at Tesco’s ”Reward Partners”. This gives those with many vouchers the chance to get discounts across more purchases than just the supermarket giant.

Restaurants such as Pizza Express, days out, railcards and even a Disney+ subscription are included in the Reward Partner scheme. What’s more, vouchers will often be double their value when spent in this way instead of in a Tesco store.

Money Saving Expert has also shared a little-known loophole to extend soon-to-expire vouchers for up to two years.

This can be done by making a small purchase or charity donation (as little as 50p) on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards page – when the remaining value of the voucher will be credited back to your account.

This new amount should be valid for another two years, but experts warn that Tesco may look to close this loophole without any notice.

