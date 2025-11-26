King to discuss passion for environment on This Natural Life Christmas special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King will appear on a special Christmas edition of BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life to discuss his passion for the environment.

Hosted by Martha Kearney, the interview series explores how nature has become an important part of guests’ lives.

The festive edition will bring listeners to Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, the headquarters of The King’s Foundation charity, to discuss Charles’s love for nature and the environment.

Airing on December 23, the episode follows the pair as they walk through the estate’s arboretum, with Charles reflecting on how his love of the natural world began during his childhood, discussing topics from the importance of teaching rural skills to marine conservation, the art of topiary and the joy of a pair of secateurs.

Kearney said: “It was great to see the King so relaxed in a place which means so much to him and where he puts his philosophy of nature into practice.”

The episode will also include conversations between Kearney and young people, students and education staff involved in outdoor programmes based at the Dumfries House estate.

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of The King’s Foundation, said: “The King has had a profound impact on the Dumfries House estate since saving it for the nation in 2007.

“Thanks to him and the team at The King’s Foundation, it has become the thriving green space and education campus that it is today.

“We are delighted to share the story of Dumfries House in the King’s words with Radio 4 listeners this Christmas.”

The King joins a growing list of guests who have appeared on the series, with Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, sculptor Sir Antony Gormley, scientists, nature writers and comedians each having chosen a landscape which means something special to them and discussed their passion for nature.

This Natural Life will air on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday December 23 at 12pm and will be repeated on Christmas Day.