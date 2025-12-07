Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An MP vowed she “will continue to fight” the government’s decision to approve the construction of a sprawling £750m film studio complex after it was rejected by her local council.

Backed by Titanic director James Cameron and Sir Sam Mendes, director of 1917 and Skyfall, the Marlow Film Studios project promises to build a “unique media campus at the heart of the West London cluster”.

The development would include production space for film and TV, as well as supporting buildings such as backlots and 18 sound stages on land adjacent to Marlow Road and Westhorpe Farm Lane on the outskirts of Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

Those behind the development said it would create 4,000 jobs, but Buckinghamshire Council rejected the application in 2024, citing concerns over development on green belt land, the impact on the landscape and potential traffic issues.

The decision came after campaigning from Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey and local group Save Marlow’s Green Belt, which said the project will “cause significant and lasting harm to the environment, the local community, and the landscape”.

Last week, in a move emblematic of chancellor Rachel Reeves’s wish to grow the economy through approving more planning applications even in the face of local opposition, the Labour government overturned the decision.

open image in gallery A CGI of the proposed entrance hub at Marlow Studios ( Marlow Studios )

The minister of state for housing and planning, Matthew Pennycook, said the secretary of state Steve Reed had granted planning permission. Though a government planning inspector noted the development could harm the area visually, they concluded that the economic benefits outweighed those concerns.

The government letter confirming the project’s approval stated: “The economic benefits offered by the overall proposal and the commitments to upskill, offer jobs to local people and work with various bodies to seek job creation are considerable.”

It added: “The proposal would deliver high-value film and TV content that can generate approximately £340m in production expenditure and provide between £95m and £265m in annual tax revenues through direct and indirect economic activity.”

Robert Laycock, CEO of Marlow Studios, described the government’s decision as a vote of confidence in the UK and in its creative industries, saying the project would provide a use for what he described as a “poorly landfilled site”.

He said: “This is a meaningful decision for anyone who believes in the UK’s future, our nation’s creative genius, and our unmatched capability to inspire the world.

"For Buckinghamshire, this is a powerful vote of confidence in the coming generations. Regenerating a poorly landfilled site to enable new careers and pass on exceptional skills in this world-beating British industry is the right decision.

"It’s a signal to investors who aim for high-quality development, done in the right way, through outstanding design that brings sustainable opportunities and benefits to their community.

“The decision is clear in its assessment that Marlow Studios will attract global investment, help the UK maintain its competitive creative edge, and will strengthen the west London film cluster.”

open image in gallery Joy Morrissey MP (second left) supports the Save Marlow's green belt campaign ( Joy Morrissey / X )

But Mr Laycock’s assessment was not shared by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey.

Ms Morrissey, who had a brief acting career before entering politics, said she supports the British film industry but does not believe there is a demand for more studios in the area, as Pinewood is nearby. She also fears that jobs created would be “transient” rather than rooted locally.

“I think it's the wrong development in the wrong location. It's a weak and worsening economic case, and it's green belt,” Ms Morrissey told The Independent.

“It is a beautiful place for wildlife. That will be completely lost when that area goes to the concrete jungle of a film studio.”

Though Save Marlow’s Green Belt said the government’s decision marked the end of their campaign, Ms Morrissey said she is working out the next steps she will take. But she is very unimpressed that the government has gone against the local council.

She said: “We're all coming together because we care about Marlow. It's about putting Marlow and the people of Marlow first. It just flies in the face of us trying to stand up for local people.

“This was rejected at council level, rejected at strategic sites, rejected in a parish poll by the local residents, so local democracy has just been kicked to the curb.”

open image in gallery The studio hub view at the proposed Marlow Studios ( Marlow Studio )

She added: “It just feels like a slap in the face to my residents, actually.”

In a message to constituents posted on Instagram, Ms Morrissey said: “I will continue to fight this,” and she called on the council to take the next step of taking the development to a judicial review.

Peter Strachan, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for planning, told The Independent: "We are incredibly disappointed that the significant concerns raised by the council, local communities, and statutory consultees have not been upheld.

“Our original decision was based on a detailed and evidence-led assessment of the application, which identified serious and unresolved issues, including inappropriate development of protected green belt land, concerns around landscape impact, residential amenities, traffic, infrastructure and sustainability.”

Mr Strachan said the council recognises the importance of supporting the UK’s creative industries and it welcomes investment, but believes a development must respect the environment.

The Independent approached the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for comment. It said it would not comment further as the reasons for the decision had already been sent out.