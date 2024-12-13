‘Much-loved’ boy, 6, dies after suffering head injuries in fall
School devastated by death of wonderful pupil, says head teacher
A six-year-old boy died after suffering a head injury in a fall, prompting heartfelt tributes from the head teacher at his school.
Mohammed Yasin Uddin, who went to Marlborough Primary School in Small Heath, Birmingham, was described as a “wonderful and much-loved pupil”.
It’s understood he suffered a head injury in a fall this week but details of what happened have not been revealed. The school said other pupils were being supported by the pastoral team.
Razia Ali, executive head teacher, said: “Our school community has been left devastated by the tragic passing of one of our wonderful and much-loved pupils.
“Yasin was an incredibly helpful, kind and caring pupil who brought a smile to the face of everyone who came across him.
“I know I speak for everyone when I say he will be deeply missed. All our thoughts and prayers are with Yasin’s family and friends.
“Our dedicated pastoral team is providing full support to all our pupils and colleagues as we come to terms with this very sad loss.
“We will consider a suitable way to commemorate Yasin at an appropriate time and after discussion with his family.”
Prayers have been said in Birmingham for the schoolboy.
