M&S reopens website to customers six weeks after cyberattack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer said it has reopened its website to customers months after it was forced to halt orders following a damaging cyberattack.

In an update, the retailer said on their website: “You can now place online orders with standard delivery to England, Scotland and Wales. Delivery to Northern Ireland will resume in the coming weeks.

“We will resume Click & Collect, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering in the coming weeks.”

The company faced heavy disruption as it paused online orders after it was targeted by a major cyber attack in April.

The retailer was also left with some empty shelves after being targeted by hackers as it halted orders on its website over the Easter weekend.

Customer personal data – which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth – was also taken by hackers in the attack.

open image in gallery An M&S store in Victoria, London (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, M&S managing director of clothing, home and beauty John Lyttle said: “More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day, and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks.

“Thank you sincerely for your support and for shopping with us.”

M&S revealed last month that the hack was caused by “human error”, and would cost it around £300 million.

While its 565 stores have been able to remain open and trade throughout, contactless payments were impacted initially – while there was also some stock availability issues as it had to temporarily switch to manual processes following the attack.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said on reporting annual figures in May that hackers gained access to the company’s IT systems through a third party.

He said at the time: “We didn’t leave the door open, this wasn’t anything to do with under-investment.

“Everyone is vulnerable. For us, we were unlucky on this particular day through some human error.”

open image in gallery The hackers reportedly sent an abusive email to the retailer’s boss, gloating about the hack and demanding ransom payment. ( PA Wire )

The hackers reportedly sent an abusive email to the retailer’s boss, gloating about the hack and demanding ransom payment.

Mr Machin was sent an email on 23 April from a hacker group called DragonForce, using the email account of an employee, which confirms that the British high street retailer was targeted by a ransomware group, something they have refused to acknowledge.

The email, seen and reported on by the BBC, says: “We have marched the ways from China all the way to the UK and have mercilessly raped your company and encrypted all the servers

"The dragon wants to speak to you so please head over to [our darknet website]."

A darknet link shared in the email connected to a portal for DragonForce victims to negotiate a ransom fee. The criminal organisation said: “let's get the party started. Message us, we will make this fast and easy for us.”

They ended the email with an image of a dragon breathing fire, according to the BBC.

M&S told The Independent: “We cannot comment on details of or speculation on the cyber incident, and we have been advised not to.”

DragonForce is the second hacking group to be linked to the M&S cyberattack; the Scattered Spider network, a group of young hackers across the UK and US, was also connected to the incident.